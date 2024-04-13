CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.