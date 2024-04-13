CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
CAE stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
