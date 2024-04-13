Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,977,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 15th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

