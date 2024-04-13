Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.64

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.64 and last traded at C$69.36, with a volume of 862715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.23.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.6943044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. Insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

