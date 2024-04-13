Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.67.

TSE CNQ opened at C$109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Insiders sold 334,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

