Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Cut by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,113,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,986,915 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 7.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,784,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

