Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$118.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.19.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$118.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.