Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.59. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
