Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $384.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.14.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.38. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.