Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.05.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.59 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

