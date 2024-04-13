CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

