CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.