Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

RNAC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,498 shares of company stock valued at $366,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

