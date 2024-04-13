Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $389.76 million and approximately $31.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,525,073,158 coins and its circulating supply is 11,934,780,081 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,524,031,165 with 11,933,787,196 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03188646 USD and is down -12.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $25,591,310.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.