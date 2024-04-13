Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 186.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

