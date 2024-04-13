Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Financial Analysis

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries and Countryside Partnerships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus price target of $364.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Countryside Partnerships.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $2.14 billion 1.47 $240.55 million $19.71 19.09 Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cavco Industries and Countryside Partnerships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Countryside Partnerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 9.25% 17.00% 12.78% Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Countryside Partnerships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It also produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

