Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

