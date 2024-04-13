Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CELC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $21,583,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Celcuity by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Celcuity by 12,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

