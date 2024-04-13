Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Centamin Stock Down 2.4 %

CELTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

