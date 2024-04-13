Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Centamin Stock Down 2.4 %
CELTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
About Centamin
