Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Semler Scientific worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,428 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Semler Scientific by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semler Scientific by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 75,574 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

