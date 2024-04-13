Cerity Partners LLC Buys 29,894 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 69,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $243.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average is $239.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.