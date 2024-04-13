Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

