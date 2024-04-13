Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $668.41 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

