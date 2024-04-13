Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.75% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

