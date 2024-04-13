Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 37,564 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KMB opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

