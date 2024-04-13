Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cerus

Cerus Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Cerus has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,058.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $42,349.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.