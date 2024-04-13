Chainbing (CBG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,191.33

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $81.52 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.