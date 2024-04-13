Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.