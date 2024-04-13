Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $70.09. Approximately 1,089,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,480,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.