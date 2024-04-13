Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.89.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

