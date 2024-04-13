Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.