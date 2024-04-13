Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.