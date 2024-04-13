Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $297.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.58.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

