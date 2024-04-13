Citigroup Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

