Citigroup Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $161.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

