Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,461 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 3,453,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,798. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

