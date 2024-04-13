Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 377 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.