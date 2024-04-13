Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,202 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

