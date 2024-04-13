Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $763.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

