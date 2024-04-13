Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

