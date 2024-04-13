Clarius Group LLC Has $631,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Redfin worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

