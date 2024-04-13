Clarius Group LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $384.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

