Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $764.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $844.04 and a 200 day moving average of $800.66. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

