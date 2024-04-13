Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

