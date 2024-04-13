Clarius Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,044 shares of company stock valued at $63,106,522. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Profile



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

