Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

