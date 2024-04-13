Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.22 and a beta of 1.58. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a current ratio of 25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,002.50%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 97.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

