Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $837.00

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.59) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($10.34). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.59), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares.

Clipper Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 837 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 837. The company has a market cap of £869.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

