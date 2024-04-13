CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About CLS Holdings USA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.