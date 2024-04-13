CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

