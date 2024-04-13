Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $477.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.