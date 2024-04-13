Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

